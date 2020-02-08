Hot Springs Police dog celebrates retirement after nearly eight years of service

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — After nearly an eight-year run with the local police department a police dog celebrates her retirement with her handler by her side.

Hot Springs Police Department Special Operations K-9 program, Kenna is hanging up her leash and retiring her paws, according to her handler Corporal Brandon Jones.

Jones says it’s been such an honor to watch the Belgian Malionios pup grow and thrive through the years and credits her for leading the way for future Hot Springs police dogs.

“We kind of started the K-9 program over with her. From there we kept expanding and now we’ve got four dogs working the street but she was kind of the beginning of that starting the k9 program over.” says Cpl. Brandon Jones.

Jones adds that from the very beginning, he knew Kenna was a unique K-9 with her ability to sniff out anything suspicious.

