Hot Springs man builds chapel in honor of his mother

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A local man is showing it’s never too late to live out your dreams.

Grace Chapel is located in Hot Springs and was named after his grandmother.

It took Michael McLillie from Hot Springs more than three decades to build the tiny structure, called Grace Chapel.

Michael thought his dream of building was over after spending most of his money on his mother’s hospital bills – she would come to later die in 2014 from ovarian cancer.

However, it would turn out his mother had other plans.

“It took my sister two years to go through everything. On the Christmas before I built the chapel. She brought me an envelope that had all the little envelopes that my mother had saved everything that we would give her and that’s the money that I started with.”

Every penny he gave his mother for medical bills, she had saved to give back to her son.

Michael says after that he knew he had to start building.

You can find more about the Grace Chapel here.