HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Bathtubs in Hot Springs are about to be hitting the streets.

Entries are now being accepted for next year’s annual “Running of the Bathtubs: Bathtub Races.”

The entry deadline is set for Friday, May 10, with a $25 entry fee.

All teams consist of five members, with four pushing the tub and one member steering.

Officials said that tubs must be at least 48 inches long and 24 inches wide.

The wheels on the tub cannot exceed 30 inches in diameter mounted on axles and may not exceed 44 inches wide.

Costumes are required.