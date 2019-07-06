Horses shot, one dead; Lonoke County Sheriff investigating

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — At least two horses suffered gunshot wounds in Lonoke County Tuesday, and one of them has died.

Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley confirmed that an investigation into the shooting is underway.

It happened on Tuesday, July 2 on Kesl Road near the town of Scott, according to Staley. The neighborhood where it reportedly happened is full of tall grass, pastures, hay bales and farming crops. Homes are separated by large properties and rural fencing.

The owner of the horses tells us he believes the shooting stems from a neighborly dispute. The owner is out of town but sent along photos of the horses’ injuries. In the photos, both horses appear to be polka-dotted with gunshot wounds.

Dakota is the name of the horse who did not survive. Dance is the name of the horse who is recovering quite well, according to the owner.

“It’s just upsetting,” Carlene Sears says.

Sears is a fellow horse owner who happened to be traveling through the county on the way to a wagon race event Friday.

“It’s just not right for anybody to take that away from someone.”

Sheriff Staley said detectives continue to follow up on the case as of Friday afternoon.

“We’re all about our horses. They might as well be a son or daughter to us,” Sears says.”We take such pride in every one of them.”