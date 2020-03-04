Possible homicide in White County, deputies investigating

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. — The White County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a possible homicide. They found a man dead at the scene when they arrived.

On March 4, 2020 around 6:45 AM, White County 911 Communications received a 911 call for a possible dead person at 115 Lynn Street in McRae.

White County deputies, along with McRae Police Department and McRae fire department responded and found a white man, Keith Crisco, 72, who was the resident of the address, dead inside the house, and it appeared Crisco had suffered trauma to his head.

A crime scene was immediately established and detectives with the White County Sheriff’s Department responded and began an investigation.

Based on the investigation to this point, detectives are working this as a homicide investigation. The body of Mr. Crisco was removed from the scene by the White County Coroner’s Office and will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for a forensic autopsy.

A person of interest is currently being interviewed in connection with this case. Detectives are asking that anyone that may have information about the case or anything they believe may be of use in the investigation to please call the White County Sheriff’s Department at (501) 279-6279 or our 24-hour communications center @ (501) 279-6231.