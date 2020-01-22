Update: Homicide victim died by gunshot, LR police say

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police say the victim of a homicide reported Wednesday afternoon had been shot.

The Public Information Officer, Lt. Ford has confirmed that the shots were fired near O’Reilly Auto Parts on Asher around 3:15 p.m.

Police found the body of a 21-year-old man in a car they believe had been driven to the back of Pic Pac Liquor on West 12th street in Little Rock.

Police confirmed that a person of interest turned himself in.

LRPD investigating a homicide behind Pic PAC liquor on West 12th. I’m waiting to get more info from the Public Information Officer pic.twitter.com/WHzkJC2B7A — Claire Kreuz (@ClaireKreuz_4) January 22, 2020

