Update: Homicide victim died by gunshot, LR police say

UPDATE:
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police say the victim of a homicide reported Wednesday afternoon had been shot.
The Public Information Officer, Lt. Ford has confirmed that the shots were fired near O’Reilly Auto Parts on Asher around 3:15 p.m.
Police found the body of a 21-year-old man in a car they believe had been driven to the back of Pic Pac Liquor on West 12th street in Little Rock.
Police confirmed that a person of interest turned himself in.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has confirmed there has been a homicide behind Pic-Pac Liquor on 12th street.
Police are investigating at this time.
