Homicide being investigated, 11th for North Little Rock this year

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police responded to a call of an assault on Friday Sept. 13 at the 1600 block of Vine Street, where they say they found a woman suffering from blunt force injuries.

Police took the woman to UAMS Hospital for treatment and NLRPD detectives investigated the scene

On Saturday Sept. 14, the woman, Anastacia Brewer, 62, died due to her injuries at the hospital.

The NLRPD say they are still investigating the incident and ask that if anyone has any information to contact the NLRPD at 501-680-8439.