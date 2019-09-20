Homeowner holds two armed men at gunpoint until deputies arrive

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – Two men have been arrested after threatening a man at his home.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested Kip Edward Swadley, 28, of Mountain Home and Greg Anthony Garreans, 29, of Mountain Home Thursday morning on September 19 after deputies responded to a call that two armed men were threatening 62-year-old Ben Nevis Drive in his Briarcliff home.

Greg Anthony Garreans

Kip Edward Swadley

When deputies arrived at the home they found Drive holding the two men at gunpoint. One lying in the front yard and the other was lying in the driveway.

According to Garreans, earlier he found that his AR style rifle was missing from his home that morning. He believed that the person who took the rifle was someone who used to be a former house guest and had gone to Drive’s home where he had the rifle with him.

Garreans and Swadley had armed themselves with loaded 12 gauge shotguns with a supply of extra ammunition and went to Drive’s home. A third person who only identified as “Alex” accompanied them to the home carrying a samurai style sword.

The three of them arrived to the house. Garreans went to the front door, armed with a shotgun while Swadley stood next to a boat in the driveway, also armed with a shotgun. “Alex” remained in the street holding the sword.

Garreans knocked on the door asking for the man he believed had stolen his AR rifle. He was instead met by Drive, armed with a handgun, who immediately ordered Garreans to drop his weapon, Garreans complied.

Drive then disarmed Swadley and told both men to get on the ground. At that point, the third suspect “Alex” retreated to the vehicle that they arrived in and fled the scene, leaving Garreans and Swadley behind.

Drive told deputies that when he opened the door Garreans was pointing the shotgun at him, but he quickly convinced Garreans to drop the shotgun. Drive then called 911 reporting the incident and held Garreans and Swadley at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

Video surveillance footage from a camera system at the residence confirmed the statements given by Drive.

Garreans and Swadley were arrested and taken into custody. They were taken to the Baxter County Detention Center. Each of them were booked on one charge of Aggravated Assault, and each given then bond of $10,000. They both remain in custody in lieu of the bond, with an appearance set in Circuit Court for September 26.

Investigators are still trying to identify the third suspect referred to as “Alex”.

If you have any information on who “Alex” is you are asked to call the Baxter County Sheriff’s Department.