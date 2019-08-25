HogTown kicks off on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – HogTown, the all-new pregame destination for Razorback fans of all ages, will transform Maple Street just north of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium between Razorback Road and Stadium Drive, into a street festival mecca on football game days.

This free event will begin four hours prior to each home game and conclude 30 minutes prior to kickoff to allow fans time to enter the stadium to enjoy the ‘Best in Sight and Sound’ Marching Band pregame performance.

Jukeboxx, an eight-piece energetic party band that provides an exciting mix of funk, R&B and Top 40 music, is slated to perform at the inaugural event on the iHeartRadio music stage.

THERE’S SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE

Free for fans of all ages. No game ticket required.

Beer Garden Happy Hour Specials include: $5 16oz. drafts and $5 Spiked Seltzers. *must be 21+ with a valid ID*

Interact with the greatest live mascot in college sports, Tusk V, plus enjoy a pep rally featuring the Razorback Spirit Squads, Mascots and Marching Band.

Entertainment options including inflatables, a balloon twister, caricature artist, face painter and photo booth.

Enjoy live games across the nation on a giant jumbotron.

Experience interactive corporate partner activations.

Shop for exclusively licensed merchandise offered by Hog Heaven, the official team store of Razorback Athletics.

CHOW DOWN ON TASTY, MADE TO ORDER FOOD TRUCK EATS

BeaverTails: Deliciously addictive, whole-wheat Canadian pastries served hot with your choice of delectable toppings.

Catering Unlimited: Mouthwatering burgers, pulled pork nachos and BBQ – a fan favorite at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Flavorful Kettle Corn: Hand crafted, freshly popped kettle corn.

Funktown BBQ: Melt in your mouth smoked meats, sandwiches, fries, nachos and scratch-made sides.

Hellman’s: Mini sliders that package big flavor.

Jarabes Tapatío: Shaved ice served with natural fruit syrup from Mexico.

Kona Ice: Shaved ice served with variety of colorful flavors.

Pedal Pops: Serving up all natural frozen fruit pops.

The Galley Comfort Food & Catering: Bringing hot dogs, specialty nachos, turkey legs & BBQ to a whole new level.

Three Cents an Acre: Must have po’boys, jambalaya, mac-n-cheese, shrimp and grits, fried seafood and chicken baskets plus beignets.

Wicked Wood Fired Pizza: Presents the best in wood fired pizza & breadsticks.

HOGTOWN SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

11 a.m. – HogTown Opens

Noon – JukeBoxx performs live on the iHeartRadio Music Stage

12:20 p.m. – Razorback Marching Band Parade

12:30 p.m. – Hog Walk

1 p.m. – Pep Rally at the iHeartRadio Music Stage

1:15 p.m. – Razorback Swimming and Diving team autograph session

1:30 p.m. – HogTown closes

5 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW