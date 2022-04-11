FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Razorbacks JD Notae and Stanley Umude will participate in the 68th annual Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, played April 13-16 in Portsmouth, Va. (Churchland HS).

The Portsmouth Invitational is the oldest amateur basketball tournament in the United States and the only postseason camp restricted to college basketball seniors. It is the first of two NBA pre-draft camps.

Notae, an All-American, averaged 18.3 points – second in the SEC – while leading the league and ranking 14th nationally in steals (2.25 avg.). He averaged a team-best 17.5 points in the Regional rounds, scoring 21 points versus Gonzaga and 14 versus Duke to make the NCAA West Regional All-Tournament Team. Notae scored 1,070 points i­­n two seasons with Arkansas and 1,999 for his career.

Umude averaged 11.9 points and 4.6 rebounds to earn an invitation to the NABC Reese’s All-Star game during the Final Four. Thanks to ranking ninth in the NCAA in scoring in 2020-2021 (21.6 ppg at South Dakota State), Umude ends his collegiate career with 1,960 points and is one of 18 active NCAA Division I players to have at least 1,500 points and 600 rebounds, ending with 720 boards.

Notae and Umude helped Arkansas win 28 games and reached the program’s second straight NCAA Elite 8.