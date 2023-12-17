FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed former Hawaii place kicker and punter Matthew Shipley.

Shipley, 6-1, 190, will come in with the expectation to replace three-year starter Cam Little who departed for the 2024 NFL Draft. Shipley was a junior at Hawaii who is from Liberty Hill, Texas.

Shipley was 14-of-18 on field goals this season with a long of 51. He was 30-of-31 on point after touchdowns. He punted 60 times for an average of 39.5 yards with 10 going 50 yards or longer.

He is the sixth portal addition for the Hogs.