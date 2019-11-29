Hogs End Season with 24-14 loss to Mizzou

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas’ season came to an end with another loss in a game that featured a battle between former Fayetteville High quarterbacks Jack Lindsey and Taylor Powell. Lindsey, getting his first start as a college quarterback, was 10 of 26 passing for 75 yards and two touchdowns for Arkansas with another 50 yards rushing.

The Hogs took the opening kickoff and moved the ball into Missouri territory behind a couple of well executed trick pays but the drive stalled at the Tigers 46. After a 33 yard Sam Loy punt the visitors started play on their own 13 yard line and after moving for a first down that drive ended on a failed on a 4th and one attempt at the Missouri 39.

Arkansas took over and five plays later Lindsey found Trey Knox for 19 yard touchdown completion and with the point after the Hogs led 7-0.

But in a scenario that has played out for most of the season offensive success did not translate to the defense. Missouri took the kickoff and methodically moved 75 yards in 14 plays, tying the game on a five yard run by Larry Rountree III.

Arkansas next drive ended at the Hogs 35 after an apparent first down completion was wiped out when it was determined that receiver Trey Knox had stepped out of bounds before his catch. Both teams then exchanged punts.

At that point Powell entered the game for Missouri when starting quarterbacks Connor Bazelak could not continue after suffering a leg injury. Powell took Mizzou to the Arkansas 8 yard line before the Tigers were forced to settle for a 26 yard field goal and a 10-7 lead.

Arkansas then mounted a promising drive, jump started by Lindsey’s 26 yard run to midfield. But the Hogs were eventually stopped on a failed 4th down conversion at the Mizzou 26 and the first half ended with the Tigers up 10-7.

The Razorbacks opened the second half with a bang. Greg Brooks Jr. picked off Powell at the Missouri 26 . Lindsey then took over, rushing the ball to the Tigers 11 on a quarterback keep followed by a touchdown pass to Grayson Gunter for a 14-10 lead.

But Missouri got its ground game untracked, moving 80 yards on just eight plays, retaking the lead at 17-14 after a three yard Tyler Badie run.

Arkansas had a chance to tie it up early in the 4th quarter. However, Connor Limpert’s 54 yard field goal attempt was on target but just short. That seemed to inspire Powell who threw a 37 yard pass to Tauskie Dove to the Arkansas 27 followed by a 10 yard touchdown pass to former Razorback Jonathan Nance for a 24-14 lead midway through the 4th.

Arkansas made one final attempt to get back in the game but on a 4th down throw where Missouri was clearly offsides at the Tigers 39 there was no flag and Lindsey’s pass was overthrown.

Ben Hicks came off the bench for a final series which closed out a second straight 2-10 season for the Razorbacks.