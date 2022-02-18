LITTLE ROCK, ARK. – The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has announced the removal of 27,803 feral hogs from the state since January of 2020 by the Arkansas Feral Hog Eradication Task Force.

The Task Force, which is made up of 21 federal and state agencies and non-government organizations was created by the Arkansas Legislature during the 2017 general session to eradicate feral hogs in Arkansas.

Feral hog removal efforts over the past two years have helped more than 650 private and public landowners across the state of Arkansas. In addition, members of the Task Force have hosted eight landowner workshops to raise awareness of the damages caused by feral hogs.

“The feral hog removals by the Task Force members reflect the continued collaboration and commitment of our county, state, and federal partners to address and minimize damages associated with feral hogs across the state,” J.P. Fairhead, Feral Hog Eradication Program Coordinator states. “The removals and the feedback received from landowners indicate that the efforts of Task Force members and landowners have led to population and damage reduction in areas where our county, state, and federal resources are allocated.”

Feral hogs in Arkansas are estimated to cause at least $41 million in agricultural damages every year, including $34 million in damages to soybeans, corn, cotton, wheat, hay, pecans and rice, as well as $7.3 million in damages to livestock.

For landowners that are experiencing damage from feral hogs, please call the USDA Wildlife Services at 501-835-2318 for assistance. Report feral hog removals through the Survey123 reporting application.