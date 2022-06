FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – On this week’s Hog Hoops report, Kevin McPherson looks in the future of Arkansas basketball as Razorbacks move to the Hill as most are on campus.

He also talks about a former Hog competing in this year’s NBA Finals as the Golden State Warriors tie the series up at one a piece.

Moses Moody could have a shot at winning an NBA Championship in his first season in the NBA. All of that and more in this weeks Hog Hoops report.