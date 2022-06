OMAHA, NE. (KNWA) – Hog fans were ecstatic after Arkansas beat Stanford 17-2 in the College World Series on Saturday.

Some saying that it was amazing to see the Razorbacks win, especially since a lot of people counted them out.

The win over Stanford was historic for Arkansas as well as they broke the record for most hits in a MCWS game with 16.

Arkansas will now play on Monday at 6 p.m. against the winner of the Ole Miss and Auburn game.