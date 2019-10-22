Historic, vacant NLR High School building getting a makeover

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A historic high school building has been vacant for years, but that’s all about to change after a proposal for it to serve a new purpose.

Ole Main sits right next to the new high school, but according to the district the building is in such disrepair that they can’t use it.

The plan is to form a task force and decide what to do next.

This century old building was designed by the same firm that did Central High School.

The city’s historic district commission calls it an important space to save.

“It maintains a great deal of it’s original character, the auditorium has these amazing art deco light fixtures in it, the halls. I don’t know if the lockers are still there but it’s a very beautiful building,” say’s Sandra Taylor Smith who is apart of the North Little Rock Historic District Commission.

The school board will pick 7 people from the community to serve on this task force, and anyone who wants to put their name in the mix, has until next Wednesday.