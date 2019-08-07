Historic gravestone stolen

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A historic gravestone was stolen from a North Little Rock Cemetery.

Not only are police looking for the person responsible, the cemetery is also looking for family members connected to the gravestone.

The cemetery association believes someone stole the gravestone sometime late last week.

A groundskeeper noticed that it was missing and called police.

In North Little Rock near Thomas Cemetery, there isn’t much hustle and bustle.

Brenda Frye who lives in North Little Rock says “We usually don’t have any problems here. It’s always nice and quiet.”

Brenda and her husband live directly behind where a historic gravestone went missing. They believe that it was vandals, in early August.

“Even the dead can’ rest in peace because people like that do they do it for the fun of it? Do they do it as a dare or do they do it because they are stupid?”

According to a police report, a cemetery groundskeeper noticed the historic marker gone. He said that there is no way to find the family of the marker, because the records burned years ago in a fire.

“I think it’s disgusting”

The marker was made from red granite, and while the owner may be looking down from above, Frye has a message for the person who took it.

“That’s below below. If you do something like that, you better be asking for forgiveness because there is a place for people like you”

They believe someone with a truck or tractor had to lift the grave marker.

If you know anything, you are asked to contact police.