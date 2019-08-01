Historic building gets re-named

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It does seem fitting that a building in Little Rock on the list of historical places get’s re-named.

For one of histories most influential govenors.

The 501 building also known as the former national old line insurance building across from the Capitol, is now the Winthrop Rockefeller Building in honor of the states 37 Governor.

Rockefeeler was a driving force on so many levels that elevated the state on teh national stage.

“openness in government that he pushed with freedom of information laws, look at how he accomplished economic development in Arkansas in extraordinary fashion that put us on the map yes you can build industry in the state he started all of that”

Senator Mark Johnson introduced the legislation for the renaming.

Rockefeller actually lived in the penthouse of the building after taking office, while the governors mansion was undergoing restoration under his direction.