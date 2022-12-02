LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Leaders from around the world gathered on Friday at the Clinton School of Public Service for the “Women’s Voices, Women’s Votes, Women’s Rights Summit”.

Former first daughter and Clinton Foundation vice-chair Chelsea Clinton is in town for the event along with former secretary of state and first lady Hillary Clinton.

Topics discussed at the summit addressed various issues around voting, health care and the economy.

The summit and exhibit were initially set to mark the 100th anniversary of the constitutional amendment guaranteeing women the right to vote but was delayed by the pandemic.

“The issues of women, women’s rights, democratization are front and center globally when we’re looking at Iran, when we’re looking at Afghanistan, when we’re looking globally, at Ukraine,” Dean of the Clinton School of Public Service, Dr. Victoria DeFrancesco Soto said. “So, I mean there could not be a more timely moment to discuss women’s rights.”

The accompanying exhibit features 18 works of art and will continue through April 2023.