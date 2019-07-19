Henderson State President Glen Jones announces resignation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – (News Release) Henderson State University President Glen Jones announced he will resign as president, effective immediately. Jones has served as university president since March 2012.

“While serving as president of my alma mater has been one of the great blessings of my life, I believe the time has come for a new vision for our beloved institution,” Jones said. “I am proud of the many things we have been able to accomplish together during my tenure at HSU and am grateful for the efforts of our campus community in providing an outstanding educational experience for our students.”

Jones, a 1992 graduate of Henderson State, plans to return to campus as a professor in August 2020.

“Under Glen’s leadership, Henderson has attracted more incoming freshmen and graduate students at a time when competition for a shrinking pool of students is on the rise,” Johnny Hudson, Board chairman, said. “New academic programs, increased fundraising and enhanced student life on campus that began during his tenure will benefit Reddies both now and in the future. I am grateful for his service and wish him well as he returns to the classroom.”

Elaine Kneebone, General Counsel for Henderson State University, will serve as acting president until an interim search is completed. Kneebone is a 1997 graduate of Henderson State University with a bachelor of arts degree in history.

Kneebone studied law at the University of Canterbury as a Rotary Foundation Academic Year Ambassadorial Scholar in 1998 and completed her Juris Doctorate at the University of Arkansas School of Law in 2001.

The Board of Trustees also approved a contract for Arkansas State University to conduct an internal audit of Henderson’s financial accounts. “We’ve got to get our financial house in order,” Hudson said. “This is an interim financial step and not an action to align institutionally with ASU or anyone else.”

Jones will be on sabbatical through the end of the fiscal year.