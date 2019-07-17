Heat Advisory for Wednesday

Now that Tropical Depression Barry has left Arkansas, typical Arkansas summertime heat and humidity are back and so are the heat advisories.



The combination of temperatures in the low to mid 90s and dewpoint values in the mid 70s will create dangerously high heat index values in excess of 100-degrees and likely over 105-degrees. Because of that the National Weather service has issued a Heat Advisory from Noon, Wednesday until 8 PM, Wednesday. A Heat Advisory is issued when heat index values are expected to reach or exceed 105°.

If heat index values are expected to climb over 110-degrees, an Excessive Heat Warning is issued. That is the case for the Fort Smith Metro. Sebastian, Crawford, and Franklin counties have been issued an Excessive Heat Warning until 8 PM.

Heat indices will likely be around or above 105 Thursday and Friday. Heat advisories may be issued for those days as well.