HEAT ADVISORY for Monday, 8/19 & Tuesday, 8/20

Arkansauna weather is back. All of Central Arkansas and most of the state will be under a Heat Advisory Monday and Tuesday afternoons and early evenings. That means Heat Index Values will climb over 105° thanks to the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity. The Fort Smith Metro will actually be under an Excessive Heat Warning for heat indices topping 110°

NAM forecasted heat index values for 4 PM, Monday
NAM forecasted heat index values for 4 PM, Tuesday

If you can avoid working or playing outside in the afternoon hours, please do so. Plus, stay hydrated with water, and wear loose-fitting and light-colored clothing to help your body stay as cool as possible.

