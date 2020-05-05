“Hearts Over Central Arkansas” Flyover planned in honor of local healthcare professionals

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Led by Gerald Loyd, the Bulldog Flight Formation Team will fill central Arkansas’s skies with giant hearts Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 3-4 PM in honor of local healthcare professionals and first responders. May 6 is National Nurses Day.

“Our flight is in recognition of all medical professionals and first responders — especially nurses,” said Gerald Loyd, Bulldog formation spokesperson. “It’s our way of spreading a little love and encouraging them not to lose heart,” he added.

Flight schedule is as follows:

Take-Off: 3:00 pm, North Little Rock Airport

Heart #1: 3:20 pm, Little Rock/I-630 Midtown

Heart #2: 3:30 pm, Maumelle

Heart #3: 3:40 pm, North Little Rock/Sherwood

The Bulldog team will be in a 10-ship (plane) formation, climbing to 7,000 feet. Two teams of five will begin at the apex of the heart in a diamond with a stinger formation. Alpha team will break left and the Bravo team will break right, fanning out to form a heart. Each heart will be approximately three miles wide, and easily seen from 10 miles in any direction.

Flight team members and call signs are as follows:

Alpha Team

1. “Bulldog” Gerald Loyd (LEAD)

2. “Digger” Randal Warren

3. “Driller” Andy Kitchens

4. “Homie” Jerry Homsley

5. “Razor” Duane Carol

Bravo Team

1. “Vader” Tommy Palmer (LEAD)

2. “Voodoo” Bill Canino

3. “Smokey” Marvin Homsley

4. “Slatts” Bill Schlatterer

5. “Tater” David Bray