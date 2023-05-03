BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart invites communities to get healthy ahead of summer this year at Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to a press release, more than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the country will host Walmart Wellness Day events, where customers can receive free health screenings for glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as affordable immunizations for flu, COVID-19, shingles, tetanus, measles, and others at pharmacies nationwide. Customers will also find an array of product offerings ranging from allergy relief options to vitamins and more.

Select Walmart stores will feature vision screenings, in-store giveaways, and demos of wellness products to make it easier for customers to access the specialized services they need. Customers can enjoy sampling products across Health & Wellness including digestive supplements, vitamins, and nutrition items at select locations.

Walmart Wellness Day events feature the following health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy and Vision Center teams:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index, and vision screenings (select locations)

Affordable immunizations, including flu, measles, mumps, pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, rubella (MMR), varicella (chickenpox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hepatitis A & B, and more

No cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists

“The summer season brings backyard barbecues, camping trips and family vacations – Wellness Day helps people get a healthy start on those adventures” Kevin Host, Walmart’s Senior Vice President of Pharmacy.

“It’s not only the free screenings and the affordable immunizations that make a difference but also the opportunity for connections between our pharmacists and the communities we serve. We deliver impactful care through our pharmacies, Vision Centers, Walmart Health Centers and beyond. We’ll continue to innovate and execute on a best-in-class health and wellness experience for our patients and customers,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s Senior Vice President of Pharmacy.

“Wellness Day reflects our commitment to make wellness more accessible and affordable for our customers, by offering a wide range of innovative products and services at an incredible value through a convenient, seamless omnichannel experience,” said Silvia Kawas, Walmart’s Senior Vice President of Consumables, Health & Wellness. “From over-the-counter medication to nutrition supplements, Walmart’s growing assortment includes both new and well-known brands and partnerships that help shoppers take charge of their health with affordability in mind. “I’m excited to highlight all the ways we continue to help people save money so they can live better.”