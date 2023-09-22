BENTON, Ark. – The community of Benton is rallying around a 9-year-old girl as she battles her second fight with leukemia.

Samantha Andrews was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 2021, after a year of fighting it, doctors thought she was cancer free.

She then relapsed in August and her mom says she urgently needs bone marrow.

Swabbing for Samantha is an opportunity for people to get on the National Bone Marrow registry by simply having the inside of their cheek swabbed.

If they’re a match, they could save Samantha’s life and possibly the life of another person across the country.

Serena Andrews, Samantha’s Mom, says she is so thankful for the support of Benton and central Arkansas.

“We are very, very fortunate without the community, without our family and friends, we truly would not be smiling, it would be much, much harder for us,” Andrews said.

The Swabbing for Samantha event will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church Benton.

To learn more about DKMS, visit them online at DKMS.org.