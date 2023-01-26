RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Three Russellville School District elementary students were taken to the hospital after eating candy that possibly contained THC.

It happened Tuesday morning at Dwight Elementary School which prompted an investigation by the Russellville Police Department.

RPD Officer Andrew Reeves said the department is working to gather information on where the parents of the student who brought the product to school got it.

“When you have kids, you need to be responsible for what they can get their hands on,” Reeves said.

He said RPD is also looking into what happened in the home before the kid got to school.

THC is illegal in Arkansas unless you have a medical card prescribed by a doctor to help with an underlying condition.

“I would even advise not to eat it in front of your kids or take it in front of your kids so they can’t see you eating a candy they may want to try,” Reeves said.

Another tip to “keep them out of sight and out of mind” is to have them with the rest of the medicine in the home.

Reeves also suggested having a chat with your child about these products if they’re in your possession.

“Giving them a little bit of knowledge on the situation, it’s going to help go a long way,” Reeves said.

Dwight Elementary teaches kindergarten through 4th grade. With the investigation ongoing, Reeves was not able to say what age or grade the kids were in but noted they were all fine.

He said once RPD finishes its investigation, it will turn it over to the prosecutor’s office to determine if any further action needs to be taken.

Russellville School District declined an interview request but did say that once the parents of the students involved were notified, they sent out a message to the other parents alerting them of the issue.