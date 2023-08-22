LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – People in Arkansas are fighting for more time and resources during Medicaid rollbacks.

Members with Arkansas Community Organizations delivered letters to the Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services, the governor’s office and Arkansas senators asking them to look closer at the process of Medicaid rollbacks.

In the letter, group members shared their problems and experiences with the rollbacks, as well as suggestions on how state officials can move forward when the Public Health Emergency (PHE) unwinding is complete on Sep. 30.

The group said many people are being disenrolled because of not understanding the process and what they need to do.

Earlier in the year, Arkansas began unwinding Medicaid rolls after the end of the PHE during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 219,000 Arkansans have been disenrolled from the program.