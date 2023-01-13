LITTLE ROCK, Ark – On Wednesday, First Lady Jill Biden underwent surgery to remove cancerous lesions, specifically basil cell carcinoma. An Arkansas dermatologist gave his tips to avoiding skin cancer and what to look out for on your skin.

Dr. Garrett Nelson of the Dermatology Group of Arkansas explained that basil cell carcinoma is one of the three most common forms of skin cancer, along with melanoma and squamous cell carcinoma.

Nelson said that basil cell carcinoma is very common, normally forming as a slowly growing pearl-colored bump on the skin. He said that the bump can also become painful, itchy or start to bleed.

According to Nelson, skin cancer is most commonly formed with exposure to ultraviolet radiation from things like sunlight and tanning beds. He recommends avoiding tanning beds and practicing sun safe behaviors like applying sunscreen and seeking shade.

“Sun exposure is cumulative throughout the lifetime. So even sun exposure that you’re getting in the winter, or even through the clouds, it adds up,” Nelson said.

Anyone seeking more information about skin cancer can go to DermGroupAR.com.