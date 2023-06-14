HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The Hot Springs Police Department is doing its part to spread awareness about the dangers of overdoses by offering public classes on how to administer the lifesaving drug, Narcan.

HSPD officials said, in the two years they’ve offered the classes, they’ve seen a significant decrease in the number of fatal overdoses in the city.

“It’s kind of a scary, sticky situation to see somebody, you know, that’s overdosing,” instructor Carrie Montgomery said. “It’s wild the first time you see it.”

Since 2021, the department has been able to host Narcan training classes through a grant funded by the state of Arkansas to train the community on how to properly deploy the product after the state saw an increase in opioid overdoses.

Montgomery said she didn’t realize how vital those classes were until she found herself helping a loved one of a friend who had overdosed.

“It happened so quickly, and because I was already on the phone with emergency services,” Montgomery said. “I only had time to administer one dose of the Narcan that I had.”

Montgomery said those pivotal moments mean life or death and, because of her training, she was able to save a life.

“By the time I had done a few rescue breaths on her, a police officer from the Hot Springs Police Department was pulling up and I had the second dose in my hand,” Montgomery said. “I told him what I had done and how long it had been and asked if he needed the second dose and he said yes please.”

Officer Jesus Anaya of the department said situations like Montgomery’s is why the classes are needed in the community.

“We would like to educate the public on our opioid epidemic, how they can help, be that helping hand in regards to saving a life,” Anaya said.

Montgomery said she never thought she would have to use what she learned in a real-life situation and urges the community to attend the class in case they find themselves having to one day save a life.

“They could be in a position like I was in where if I wouldn’t have responded to that call and called 911 for that young lady, there’s no telling what would’ve happened,” Montgomery said.

For more information on the class, visit City.HS.net.