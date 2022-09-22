LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Health and Wellness Expo is coming up this Saturday.

Amanda Copley with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, along with UAMS Dr. Dinesh Edem stopped by KARK 4 News at Noon to talk about the event.

The event will be this Saturday at the Statehouse Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The expo will feature free health screenings, education and seminars from UAMS.

The event is free to attend, however registration guarantees registration to all the prize giveaways. To register, visit EventBrite.com.