Young girls spread a little cheer to great-grandmother in long-term care facility

Coronavirus
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — As more procedures are put into place to keep more people safe from spreading illness; two young girls from Hot Springs wanted to spread a little cheer to their great-grandmother who is in a long-term care facility that is currently limiting visitation to the public.

As of Sunday, there are 16 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arkansas. 2 of the cases were in Garland county.

The coronavirus can infect anyone, but it’s older adults, ages 60 and up, who are more likely to get seriously sick from it.

As the coronavirus spreads into more and more communities, public health officials are placing responsibility on individuals to help slow the pandemic. Social distancing is the way to do it. 

People can spread the coronavirus for at least five days before they show symptoms. Social distancing limits the number of people an infected person comes into contact with – and potentially spreads the virus to – before they even realize they have the coronavirus.

