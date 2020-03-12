1  of  4
World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS NATIONAL PARK, Ark. (News release) — The First Ever 17th Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade, scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, in downtown Hot Springs, has been postponed, Visit Hot Springs CEO Steve Arrison announced Thursday afternoon.

“Because the safety of our citizens and visitors is always our primary concern, and because the spread of the coronavirus has become a concern to our health and governmental leaders, we decided this afternoon to postpone this year’s parade,” Arrison said. “We will announce a new date for the parade as soon as we can.

“We decided — after conferring with our city and county leaders and with health-care professionals — that we simply did not want to take a chance where the safety of our citizens and visitors is concerned.”

“We will begin planning immediately for the parade’s new date, and we will make it the biggest and best little parade in the world,” Arrison added. “We want our fans to stay well and plan to join us here in Hot Springs when we can select a new date.”

