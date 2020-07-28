World Health Organization says COVID-19 virus is not seasonal

GENEVA- The World Health Organization (WHO) says the COVID-19 pandemic is not a seasonal virus like the flu.

WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris warned Tuesday against complacency about transmission of the coronavirus in the Northern Hemisphere summer.

In a briefing from WHO Headquarters in Switzerland, she told reporters not to think about waves of the virus because in her words, “It’s going to be one big wave.”

“There seems to be this persistent belief that summer is not a problem. Summer is a problem,” says Harris. “This virus likes all weathers, but what it particularly likes is jumping from one person to another when we come in close contact.”

Harris urged vigilance in applying measures to slow transmission of a virus that is spreading in large groups of people.

