FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (News Release)- Razorback Athletics is inviting fans to put their drawing skills to the test in the Wooo Pig Weekend Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest.

As a part of the fun leading up to Wooo Pig Weekend (April 24-26), we are asking fans of all ages to create Razorback themed chalk masterpieces in driveways or neighborhood sidewalks. Create your masterpiece and then share it with us via Twitter.

As a reminder, be sure to follow all social distancing guidelines and others health recommendations from local and state officials.

Here’s how it works:

1. Chalk up your best Razorback themed art and snap a pic of your design between Monday, April 20 and Saturday, April 25.

2. Post your photo on Twitter and tag @ArkRazorbacks.

3. We will share our top 4 favorites on Twitter on Sunday, April 26 and open to a fan vote.

4. Finalists will each win (4) tickets to a Razorback Football home game.

5. The winner will receive (4) tickets and (4) pre-game sideline passes to a Razorback Football home game plus an autographed Sam Pittman football.

Join in the fun by showing your artistic abilities all while promoting some Razorback spirit!

Friday, April 24 | 6:30 p.m.

Razorback Baseball Facebook Live Broadcast – 2015 SEC Tournament No. 5 Arkansas vs. No. 4 Florida

Saturday, April 25 | 7:00 p.m.

Virtual #ONEHogCall Challenge: Wear your gameday gear, go outside and Call The Hogs!

Saturday, April 25 | 7:30 p.m.

Razorback Football Facebook Live Broadcast – 2007 Arkansas vs. #1 LSU

Sunday, April 26 | All Day

Fan Vote for Sidewalk Chalk Art Competition – Winners & Finalists Announced

Monday, April 27

The ninth-annual HOGSPY Awards Begin on ArkansasRazorbacks.com