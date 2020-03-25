Woman in Mississippi shares gift of song with neighborhood

JACKSON, Miss. – A local woman has found a way to help boost her neighborhood’s spirits by taking her singing on the road.

Christina Spann is taking her show on the road in Jackson, Mississippi and sharing the gift of song.

She started the mobile concert series on Sunday when she found herself singing while out walking.

Thinking she’d disturbed her neighbors, the 28-year-old youth program coordinator went online to apologize.

“I heard dogs barking. So I posted on Nextdoor I apologize for causing a stir and comments kept rolling in like ‘No, we heard you. We really appreciate that, especially for the workers at Baptist. They heard you’,” she said.

Her neighbors have been tuning in ever since.

“It’s really fun. we’ve just been cooped up in the house for the past like week and a half. So it’s kinda nice to come outside and see a friend social distancing, dance a little bit, have some fun,” adds Kallye Baggett, neighbor.

Spann’s voice brings joy to everyone from a safe distance.