White River Health System lays off 90 employees due to financial impact of COVID-19
White River Health System lays off 90 employees due to financial impact of COVID-19

BATESVILLE, Ark.- The White River Health System cut 90 jobs, officials announced Thursday.

According to a post on the White River Health System Facebook, there was a 25% reduction in the leadership team, furloughs were extended, hours were reduced and some positions were eliminated.

“Our hearts go out to the employees affected,” officials say in the post. “These decisions were made after much thought, consideration of all alternatives, and prayer. This was never anything that we wanted to do; it was something we had to do in the wake of the financial impact of COVID-19.”

Officials say the focus moving forward is to redesign WRHS’s organizational structure.

