White House lists ‘ending the COVID-19 pandemic’ as an accomplishment

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Washington, D.C. (WTRF) — The White House’s Office of Science and Technology listed “ending the COVID-19 pandemic” as one of the top accomplishments of the Trump administration’s first term.

A release from OSTP said, “From the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic the Trump Administration has taken decisive actions to engage scientists and health professionals in academia, industry, and government to understand, treat and defeat the disease. “

Dr. Kelvin Droegemeier, the office’s director, said, “President Trump has solidified America’s standing as the most scientifically and technologically advanced nation the world has ever known”.

This week, the country reached its highest number of average COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, according to statistics from the New York Times.

According to the CDC, the United States has reported a total of 8,680,611 cases since Jan. 21, 2020. There have been 492,026 cases in the last seven days, and there have been 225,084 deaths reported from COVID-19.

Additionally, hospitalizations have increased by 40% in the last month, with some 41,000 people hospitalized.

In addition to the pandemic assertion, the report also cites leadership in the areas of environment, research, space exploration and technology, including artificial intelligence, as accomplishments.