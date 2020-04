LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will open Monday, April 27, 2020, in the parking lot of the Walmart store located at 2700 S. Shackleford Road. The site is supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and state and local officials. Those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all healthcare providers and first responders will be tested. There are no out of pocket costs for the test. Please note, testing is not available inside Walmart stores.

“One of the important markers of reopening our city is our ability to adequately test enough people,”Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. said. “I’m grateful to Walmart for opening a testing site in Little Rock as we seek opportunities to increase testing capacity and for this partnership between our city and the world’s largest retailer.”