West Memphis funeral home livestreaming services

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.- Families who have lost loved ones are figuring out how to plan a funeral during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has suggested funeral directors livestream services or limit in-person attendance.

A funeral home in West Memphis is doing just that.

The funeral director of Roller Citizens Funeral Homes says once the coronavirus slows down, it plans to offer free memorial services to families so they can invite as many guests as they want.

“It’s our job to make sure they have the proper goodbye,” says Jason Johnston with Roller Citizens Funeral Home. “If we cannot have the goodbye with everyone congregated today, we certainly can do that later with the celebration of life.”

Johnston says the funeral home is also preparing for how to deal with funerals for people who died from the coronavirus.

He said they will most likely communicate arrangements through Facetime in case the family is quarantined.