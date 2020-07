LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Our Jay Bir sat down exclusively with Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith to talk about everything from what do we know about COVID-19 to the state’s response to the virus on a health and economic level.

Dr. Nate Smith has new notoriety being the face of the Arkansas Medical response and he has grown fond of the media members that are a normal part of the daily briefings saying that they are an integral part of the passing along of information.