FORT SMITH, Ark.- TempleLive officials announced Thursday afternoon that the Travis McCready concert has been moved to May 18.

Travis McCready is scheduled to perform at the venue on May 15, before the state directive of venues opening on May 18.

Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) has issued an alcohol permit suspension following the state issuing a cease and desist order for TempleLive in Fort Smith.

