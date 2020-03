LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health is holding a news conference at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon on the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Arkansas announced earlier in the day by Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of Health, Arkansas Department of Health and Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, Medical Director of Immunizations and Outbreak Response will lead the discussion.

Watch above via our live stream.

If the stream does not work, click here.