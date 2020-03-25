1  of  3
LR Mayor gives update on city’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus
LITTLE ROCK, Ark, (KARK/KLRT) – Mayor Frank Scott Jr. of Little Rock, took time Wednesday afternoon to give an update on the city’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

His topics included expanding the city’s on-going curfew, and the city budget.

Scott announced that the city will tighten its curfew. It will now start at 9 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. The previous hours were 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.

The curfew does not apply to anyone who still has to work during those hours.

The Little Rock Police Department will enforce the curfew and will issue citations if necessary. Those citations range from $150 to $185.

There will also be a curfew for minors that will remain in place until at least April 17, the date students are allowed back at school .

The curfew will be from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and will be enforced by citations as well.

If they are with an adult, such as taking your child with you to work or to get groceries, minors can be out.

The city also launched a campaign for giving. It is called “Little Rock Cares,” and aims to help give food and supplies to healthcare workers.

You can get more information, HERE.

The mayor also talked about the city budget. In the coming days, city leaders will make recommendations to make adjustments to the city budget. Any changes must be approved by the city board.

