HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (News release) – The Hot Springs/Garland County COVID-19 call center is available at 501-760-4307, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, as a first line of triage in an effort not to overrun our hospitals.

The main goal of the call center hotline is to assess individuals from Hot Springs and Garland County over the phone. After the assessment, operators will make recommendations based on the caller’s responses. The recommendations could be for the caller to stay at home, visit one of the area evaluation clinics or, as a last resort, visit an area hospital emergency room.