LR Mayor announces 3 new efforts to combat the coronavirus in the capital city

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. announced on Wednesday the launch of a mobile COVID-19 testing site in partnership with UAMS, a new City of Little Rock small business loan program and a partnership to distribute masks to Little Rock residents.

Mayor Scott said Wednesday the city wants to increase testing for African Americans and the “Latinx” communities in Little Rock. According to the mayor, about 60,000 people in the capital city are African American or “Latinx”.

The UAMS Mobile Triage Unit will be at the Southwest Little Rock Community Center on Baseline on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson said Wednesday UAMS has also been able to test people in Texarkana, Helena, Warren, Forrest City and will visit Mountain Home later this week with the mobile unit.

Patterson also said the unit is also about educating the community about ways to prevent transmission of the virus.

The mayor also announced a $500,000 small business loan program.

According to Kevin Howard, City of Little Rock Director of Housing and Neighborhood Programs, small businesses in Little Rock can apply for up to $5,000 with no interest. Howard said after one year of jobs being created or retained, the loan will be forgiven. For more information on the Small Business Emergency Assistance Program, click here.

Mayor Scott said Wednesday Little Rock a need for mask distribution in underserved areas south of Interstate 630. Kroger at Colonel Glenn and Asher, as well as Edwards Food Giant on Main Street, will distribute masks on May 8. Ten thousand masks will be distributed.

The mayor also said Wednesday it’s likely the city curfew will be scaled back if restaurants are reopened by Governor Asa Hutchinson.