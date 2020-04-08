Lt. Gov. Griffin, UAMS announce donation of 100K Hydroxychloroquine tablets for treatment of chronic illnesses, COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin, in partnership with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Chancellor Cam Patterson, M.D., announced a donation of Hydroxychloroquine by Amneal Pharmaceuticals in response to the COVID-19 health emergency. Hydroxychloroquine is being used in some cases to treat COVID-19, but it is commonly used and recommended by numerous health-related organizations as a treatment for other chronic illnesses as outlined in the March 31st letter from the American College of Rheumatology. Amneal donated 100,000 hydroxychloroquine tablets through Lt. Governor Tim Griffin to UAMS.

Lt. Governor Tim Griffin issued the following statement:

“On behalf of Arkansas, I thank Amneal for their generosity in this time of crisis. Like so many other businesses across our nation, Amneal is stepping up to help those impacted by COVID-19 and demonstrating how we must work together to combat this pandemic. I also want to thank the law firm of Franklin Scott Conway who facilitated this donation and is working with Amneal pro bono. I am encouraged by the stories of businesses and individuals helping each other during these challenging times. Arkansans are strong and resilient, and thanks to our Arkansas Grit, we will get through this and be stronger than ever.”

UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson, M.D., issued the following statement:

“We are very grateful to Lt. Governor Griffin, who has been and continues to be a tireless advocate for UAMS and other health care institutions throughout the state. In a time when hydroxychloroquine is in short supply due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his efforts benefit all Arkansas patients who need this drug including those who have lupus and similar autoimmune disorders. We are humbled by his support.”

Chirag and Chintu Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Amneal Pharmaceuticals issued the following statement:

“We are humbled to work with Lt. Governor Tim Griffin to provide this donation to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences for their use in treating chronic illnesses, including COVID-19. All of us at Amneal are committed to supporting our communities in the global fight against COVID-19.”

For more information on Hydroxychloroquine, please see the following background and information:

Centers for Disease Control

Letter from the American College of Rheumatology: Page 1, Page 2, Page 3

Fact Sheet from the American College of Rheumatology