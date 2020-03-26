Watch Live at 1 p.m.- Live coverage of the Special Legislative Session of the 92nd General Assembly

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- State legislators will meet Thursday afternoon for an Extraordinary Session of the 92nd General Assembly.

The reason for the special session is to cover the projected loss in state revenue.

The session is expected to convene at 1 p.m.

State Representatives will meet at the Jack Stephens Center at the University of Arkansas- Little Rock in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

To watch the State Representative livestream, click here.

The Arkansas Senate will meet at the State Capitol. To watch their livestream, click here.