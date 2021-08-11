Interactive Map: How COVID-19 cases exploded again in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Doctors say COVID-19 is spreading like wildfire in Arkansas and it is surging the number hospitalizations, beyond the state’s hospital record set in January.

On July 10, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) classified Arkansas counties between moderate, substantial and high community transmission. On July 23, every county in Arkansas was categorized as high transmission.

For desktop users, watch the progression in the interactive map below. For mobile users, click here.

On Tuesday, the number of hospitalized Arkansans increased to 1,435, the highest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Tuesday there were only 12 ICU beds available in the state, a slight increase from the day before when there were only eight.