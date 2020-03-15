Breaking News
Walmart to cut hours to combat coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Walmart announced Saturday its retail stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.

The retail giant says this will “help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing.”

Stores currently operating under more reduced hours will keep their current hours of operation, according to a news release from the company.

The temporary operating hours begin Sunday, March 15.

Earlier in the day, retailers like HEB and Kroger announced a reduction in hours to allow time for cleaning and restocking.

