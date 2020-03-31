Volunteers across the country answering the call to help

(NBC News) As the fight intensifies along the front lines and the coronavirus spreads we are learning the outbreak cannot outpace the spirit and resolve of volunteers.

From a dental lab in California to a prison in Oklahoma, to a college professor using a 3D printer in Florida, volunteers are making masks and gowns and

finding ways to maximize desperately needed ventilators.

In hot spots, the most urgent need is not materials, but manpower.

“Come help us in New York. Get the equipment, get the training, get the experience and then let’s all go help the next place and the next place,” Governor Andrew Cuomo has asked.

Health care professionals are coming out of retirement, some traveling across the country, thousands helping make a difference in a potentially deadly environment.

More: https://nbcnews.to/2UuLSCl